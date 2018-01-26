Bellator 193 Main Card Results: Lorenz Larkin Defeats Fernando Gonzalez

The time has arrived for Bellator 193.

Tonight (Jan. 26), the main card of Bellator 193 takes place inside the Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, California at 9 p.m. ET. The headliner features a 180-pound catchweight bout between Lorenz Larkin and Fernando Gonzalez.

The co-main event features a lightweight tilt between Saad Awad and J.J. Ambrose. Veteran middleweight Kendall Grove looks for his first win since Feb. 2016 when he battles AJ Matthews. Lightweights Jake Smith and Steve Kozola will get the main card started.

MMANews.com has you covered with live results as the televised portion of the card rolls along. Check out the results below:

Bellator 193 Main Card Results

Lorenz Larkin def. Fernando Gonzalez via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Saad Awad def. J.J. Ambrose via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

AJ Matthews def. Kendall Grove via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Jake Smith def. Steve Kozola via KO (strikes) – R1, 0:57