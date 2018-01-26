Bellator 193 Prelims Live Stream Tonight (Jan. 26) at 7:55 p.m. ET

We’re just hours away from the Bellator 193 main card.

While we await those bouts including the headliner between Lorenz Larkin and Fernando Gonzalez, you can catch the live stream of the prelims. The action is set to begin at 7:55 p.m. ET.

There are set to be eight preliminary bouts, but Bellator is known for holding off one or more prelim bouts until the main card has wrapped up. In that case, only the fans inside the Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, California will be able to see those bouts.

Be sure to stick with MMANews.com for the live main card results beginning at 9 p.m. ET.