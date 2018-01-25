Bellator 193 Weigh-Ins Stream Live on MMA News

Catch the live fighter weigh-ins for Bellator 193 right here beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET from Temecula, California.

Friday’s main card airs live on Paramount Network and features Lorenz Larkin vs. Fernando Gonzalez. The two have already agreed to meet at a catchweight of 180 pounds.

Along with Larkin vs. Gonzalez, Saad Awad takes on J.J. Ambrose, Kendall Grove meets AJ Matthews and Jake Smith tackles Steve Kozola to round out the televised main card.

Tyrell Fortune and Justin Lawrence are among the notable names set for the prelims.