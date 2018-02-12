Bellator 194: Final Card For Friday, First ‘Countdown’ Video

Bellator 194 is set to take place on Friday, February 16, 2018, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

Bellator MMA is finally going to crown its new heavyweight champion, which has been expected for some time, and promotion is bringing back a tournament to find their heavyweight champion in 2018.

The promotion will host an eight-man heavyweight tournament known as the Bellator MMA World Grand Prix 2018. The winner of this tournament will earn the vacant Bellator title.

Bellator has been without a heavyweight champion since the title was vacated by then-champ Vitaly Minakov after Bellator decided to strip him of it in May of 2016 for failing to defend the title.

Matt Mitrione vs. Roy Nelson in a Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarter Final bout will serve as the main event while Patricky “Pitbull” Freire vs. Derek Campos in a lightweight bout will be the co-main event.

Rounding out this five bout card is Liam McGeary vs. Vadim Nemkov in a light heavyweight bout, Heather Hardy vs. Ana Julaton in a women’s flyweight bout, and Tywan Claxton vs. Jose Antonio Perez in a featherweight bout.

Here is the final Bellator 194 card for the event:

MAIN CARD (Paramount Network/9 p.m. ET)



Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Matt Mitrione vs. Roy Nelson



Lightweight: Patricky “Pitbull” Freire vs. Derek Campos



Light Heavyweight: Liam McGeary vs. Vadim Nemkov



Female Flyweight: Heather Hardy vs. Ana Julaton



Featherweight: Tywan Claxton vs. Jose Antonio Perez



PRELIMINARY CARD (Online)



Lightweight: Marcus Surin vs. Dean Hancock



Lightweight: Andre Fialho vs. Nick Guiletti



Catchweight: Peter Nascimento vs. Kastriot Xhema



Featherweight: Regivaldo Carvalho vs. Tom English



Lightweight: Tyler Hamilton vs. Pat Casey



Welterweight: Vinicius de Jesus vs. Jesse McElligott



Bantamweight: Mike Kimbel vs. Geoffrey Then

