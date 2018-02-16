Bellator 194 Results: Matt Mitrione Edges Roy Nelson in Rematch

Bellator 194 is finally here.

The event takes place inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut tonight (Feb. 16). Main card action begins at 9 p.m. ET live on the Paramount Network. In the main event, Roy Nelson takes on Matt Mitrione in a Bellator Heavyweight Tournament bout.

The co-main event will feature lightweight action. Patricky Freire is set to meet Derek Campos. “Pitbull” has been vocal about getting a title shot with a win over Campos. Can he move one step closer?

Results

Keep refreshing for live results as the night rolls along:

Main Card

Matt Mitrione def. Roy Nelson via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Patricky Freire def. Derek Campos via TKO (strikes) – R1, 2:23

Vadim Nemkov def. Liam McGeary via TKO (leg kicks) – R3, 4:02

Heather Hardy def. Ana Julaton via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Tywan Claxton def. Jose Antonio Perez via TKO (strikes) – R2, 3:39

Prelims

Mike Kimbel def. Geoffrey Then via TKO (slam & strikes) – R1, 1:03

Regivaldo Carvalho def. Thomas English via KO (strikes) – R1, 0:17

Jarod Trice def. Walter Howard via majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Marcus Surin def. Dean Hancock via submission (arm triangle) – R2, 4:50

Kastriot Xhema def. Peter Nascimento via TKO (strikes) – R1, 3:52

Pat Casey def. Tyler Hamilton via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ross Richardson def. Ronie Arana Leon via TKO (strikes) – R2, 1:41

Fight fans, this is also a discussion post. Feel free to chat about the event in the comments section below throughout the night.