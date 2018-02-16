Bellator 194 Results: Matt Mitrione Edges Roy Nelson in Rematch

Bellator 194 is finally here.
The event takes place inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut tonight (Feb. 16). Main card action begins at 9 p.m. ET live on the Paramount Network. In the main event, Roy Nelson takes on Matt Mitrione in a Bellator Heavyweight Tournament bout.
The co-main event will feature lightweight action. Patricky Freire is set to meet Derek Campos. “Pitbull” has been vocal about getting a title shot with a win over Campos. Can he move one step closer?
Results
Main Card
Matt Mitrione def. Roy Nelson via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Patricky Freire def. Derek Campos via TKO (strikes) – R1, 2:23
Vadim Nemkov def. Liam McGeary via TKO (leg kicks) – R3, 4:02
Heather Hardy def. Ana Julaton via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Tywan Claxton def. Jose Antonio Perez via TKO (strikes) – R2, 3:39
Prelims
Mike Kimbel def. Geoffrey Then via TKO (slam & strikes) – R1, 1:03
Regivaldo Carvalho def. Thomas English via KO (strikes) – R1, 0:17
Jarod Trice def. Walter Howard via majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)
Marcus Surin def. Dean Hancock via submission (arm triangle) – R2, 4:50
Kastriot Xhema def. Peter Nascimento via TKO (strikes) – R1, 3:52
Pat Casey def. Tyler Hamilton via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Ross Richardson def. Ronie Arana Leon via TKO (strikes) – R2, 1:41
If you missed predictions from MMA News’ very own Matt Boone and Tim Thompson, peep them here http://www.mmanews.com/bellator-194-mitrione-vs-nelson-staff-predictions/
I’ve got Mitrione. Roy has slowed down quite a bit. I don’t think he’ll find Mitirone’s chin. If he does, I think Meathead survives and takes a decision
Almost time for our main card! Can’t wait to see how tonight’s show turns out. Heather Hardy, Campos-Patricky Pitbull, latest Heavyweight grand prix fight. Definitely a solid card. Fernando Quiles Jr. killing it with the coverage all night long and we’ll be down here chatting about the fights throughout the evening. Enjoy the show fight fans!
I picked Nelson in the predictions roundtable, but I admit it would be an upset if he pulls it off. I feel he’ll do exactly that. We’ll find out who’s right in just a couple hours! Should be exciting!
Not do be outdone, you are holding it down on Twitter https://twitter.com/mmanews_com
Should be a fun night indeed!
McGeary’s leg is toast!
Indeed, thanks for the shout out!
Them leg kicks from Nemkov weren’t no joke!
Tywan Claxton looked like a beast in the opener and Vadim Nemkov just looked like a stud in beating former champion Liam McGeary. Chael Sonnen and Mike Goldberg with good commentary, Big John McCarthy and Jay Glazer with good insight between fights. Good overall show so far on Paramount network!
Geez Pitbull was on fire tonight
He dusted Campos with ease tonight didn’t he? Him against Primus-Chandler winner will be exciting.
Heather Hardy and Ana Julaton put the crowd to sleep in the middle of the main card, Patricky “Pitbull” Freire woke them back up (by putting Derek Campos back to sleep for the second time in two fights) in time for the main event, which is up next. Who moves on in the Bellator MMA Heavyweight Grand Prix — Matt Mitrione or Roy “Big Country” Nelson? We’re about to find out!
Too little too late for Roy
Tough call for the judges in the main event. RD 1 was close. RD 2 clearly was Mitrione’s and RD 3 was Nelson’s. I think the better man advanced in the tournament so all is right with the world with the Majority Decision call in Mitrione’s favor.