Bellator 194: Matt Mitrione Takes on Roy Nelson in Heavyweight GP this February

Bellator officials recently announced that Matt Mitrione and Roy Nelson will square off at Bellator 194 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut as part of the heavyweight grand prix.

The card is set for February 16 and will air live on Paramount Network. Spike is changing its name at the start of 2018 to Paramount. Mitrione-Nelson will be the second of four quarterfinals to have taken place in the new year following Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Chael Sonnen.

Mitrione (12-5) is coming off a knockout victory over Fedor Emelianenko that pushed his current win streak to three. He signed with the promotion following a 14-fight run in the UFC in 2016, scoring back-to-back finishes vs. Carl Seumanutafa and Oli Thompson.

Nelson (23-14) scored a win earlier this year over Javy Ayala in his debut with Bellator after competing in the UFC like Mitrione. “Big Country” won The Ultimate Fighter and also holds victories vs. former interim UFC heavyweight champion Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira and one-time title challenger Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva to his resume.