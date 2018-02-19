Bellator 194 Medical Suspensions: Three Fighters Out Indefinitely

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at Bellator 194, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

Bellator 194 took place on Friday, February 16, 2018 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The preliminary card aired online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card aired on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

Matt Mitrione vs. Roy Nelson in a Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarter Final bout served as the main event while Patricky “Pitbull” Freire vs. Derek Campos in a lightweight bout was the co-main event. Rounding out this five bout card was Liam McGeary vs. Vadim Nemkov in a light heavyweight bout, Heather Hardy vs. Ana Julaton in a women’s flyweight bout, and Tywan Claxton vs. Jose Antonio Perez in a featherweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Nelson being suspended 45 days due to a laceration. There were three fighters suspended indefinitely until cleared by a doctor. Those competitors were Campos, Geoffrey Then, and Tyler Hamilton.

Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMA Junkie:

Roy Nelson: suspended 45 days due to a laceration



Derek Campos: suspended indefinitely until cleared by a neurologist; also needs clearance by a maxillofacial doctor due to a possible orbital fracture



Vadim Nemkov: suspended 45 days due to a contusion



Liam McGeary: suspended indefinitely until cleared by an orthopedist due to a possible left-knee injury; even if cleared, suspended 90 days



Jose Perez: suspended 30 days for precautionary reasons



Geoffrey Then: suspended indefinitely until cleared by a neurologist with an MRI; even if cleared, suspended 90 days



Thomas English: suspended 60 days and needs neurological clearance for precautionary reasons



Peter Nascimento: suspended 30 days for precautionary reasons



Tyler Hamilton: suspended indefinitely until cleared by an orthopedist due to a left MCL strain; even if cleared, suspended 90 days

