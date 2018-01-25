Bellator 194 Secures Liam McGeary vs. Vadim Nemkov

Former Bellator light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary returns to the cage next month when he faces Vadim Nemkov at Bellator 194.

The bout was first reported by Russian outlet Tass.ru.

McGeary (12-2) has lost two of his last three, including a submission defeat to Linton Vassell in May.

Nemkov (8-2) earned a first round knockout win over Philipe Lins in his debut with the promotion at Bellator 182. All eight of his career wins have been first round stoppages, with seven of them coming via knockout.

Bellator 194 takes place February 16 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and features Roy Nelson vs. Matt Mitrione in a quarterfinal round match in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix. The main card airs live on Paramount Network.

Below is the current fight card:

• Roy Nelson vs. Matt Mitrione in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix quarterfinals

• Derek Campos vs. Patricky Freire

• Liam McGeary vs. Vadim Nemkov

• Heather Hardy vs. Ana Julaton

• Nicholas Giulietti vs. Ross Richardson

• Dean Hancock vs. Marcus Surin