After winning his first 11 pro fights, Liam McGeary could be facing a make-or-break bout this Friday night at Bellator 194.

The former light heavyweight champion takes on Vadim Nemkov from Uncasville, Connecticut and the Mohegan Sun Arena on Paramount Network. The card features Matt Mitrione vs. Roy Nelson in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix.

Back in 2014, McGeary secured the Bellator 2014 Summer Series Light Heavyweight Tournament title when eh submitted Kelly Anundson in the first round with an inverted triangle choke. The 35-year-old used that to earn a shot at then-champion Emanuel Newton in 2015, earning a decision and the title in the process.

He defended the championship once successfully, submitting former UFC titleholder Tito Ortiz two years ago before he lost via decision to Phil Davis in 2016. McGeary rebounded with a TKO vs. Brett McDermott last February, but was submitted in his hometown of London last May at the hands of Linton Vassell.

McGeary appears to be fully-recovered from a broken thumb that sidelined him late in 2017. He was once scheduled to meet Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal, who is now entered into the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix alongside light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader.

Even though he is 35 years old and been in MMA since 2010, McGeary only has just 14 battles on his body. He should still be able to put forth another run in the 205-pound division, but that starts with solving Nemkov. The 25-year-old Russian is 8-2 with seven knockouts to his name, including a first round finish of Philipe Lins last August in his promotional debut.

Uncasville has given the English fighter both his biggest win and loss to date. The victory over Newton came in the Connecticut city, as did his defeat at the hands of Davis that cost him the title. Will it be a memorable night or one to forget this Friday for McGeary?