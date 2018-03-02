Bellator 195 Results: Darrion Caldwell Makes Short Work of Leandro Higo

Bellator 195 is underway.

Tonight (March 2), Belltor bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell defends his gold against Leandro Higo. Plus, Joe Warren does battle with Joe Taimanglo. Kristina Williams will look to capitalize on her stunning debut when she meets former title challenger Emily Ducote.

The action begins at 9 p.m. ET. Keep refreshing this page for live updates below:

Main Card

Darrion Caldwell def. Leandro Higo via submission (guillotine choke) – R1, 2:36

Joe Taimanglo def. Joe Warren via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Kristina Williams def. Emily Ducote via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

Juan Archuleta def. William Joplin via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-24, 30-23)

Prelims

Aaron Webb def. Thomas Lopez via TKO (strikes) – R1, 3:11

Kevin Holland def. Teagan Dooley via submission (triangle choke) – R1, 2:59

Daniel Carey def. Cris Williams via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Romero Cotton def. Justin Reeser via submission (rear-naked choke) – R2, 4:35

Fernando Gonzalez Trevino def. Armando Servin via submission (armbar) – R1, 2:24

Justin Patterson def. Brian Grinnell via TKO (knee) – R1, 4:49

Ky Bennett def. Morgan Solis via submission (americana) – R2, 3:37

