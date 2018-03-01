Bellator 195 Weigh-In Results: Main Event is Official

Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 195 on Thursday, March 1, 2018.

Bellator 195 is set to take place on Friday, March 2, 2018 at the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm ET while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM ET.



Darrion Caldwell vs. Leandro Higo in a bantamweight title bout will headline this event while Joe Warren vs. Joe Taimanglo in a bantamweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out this four bout main card is Kristina Williams vs. Emily Ducote in a female flyweight bout and Juan Archuleta vs. William Joplin in a featherweight bout.

If you are interesting, you can watch all of these world-class fighters hit the scale and find out if they made weight here:

Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Paramount Network/9 p.m. ET)

Darrion Caldwell (134.7) vs. Leandro Higo (134.2)

Joe Warren (135.8) vs. Joe Taimanglo (135.8)

Kristina Williams (125.2) vs. Emily Ducote (124.5)

Juan Archuleta (144.5) vs. William Joplin (144.9)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online/7:00 pm ET)

Romero Cotton (NA) vs. Justin Reeser (NA)

Ky Bennett (127.8) vs. Morgan Solis (124.3)

Andrew Parker (NA) vs. Levi Queen (NA)

Teagan Dooley (185.5) vs. Kevin Holland (184.8)

Thomas Lopez (146.6) vs. Aaron Webb (144.4)

Treston Thompson (NA) vs. Jessie Vasquez (NA)

Cris Williams (145.8) vs. Daniel Carey (145.4)

