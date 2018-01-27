Bellator 196: Brent Primus Defends Lightweight Title vs. Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler will get his shot at reclaiming the lightweight title this coming April when he faces Brent Primus at Bellator 196.

Officials announced the bout Friday night during the broadcast of Bellator 193.

Primus (8-0) won the title this past June at Bellator: NYC when the doctor at cageside stopped the bout due to several vicious leg kicks landed. He signed with Bellator in 2013 and has won six times.

Chandler (17-4) solidified his status as the No. 1 contender with a decision win earlier this month over Goiti Yamauchi. The former champion is now 5-1 over his last six.

Bellator 196 goes down April 13 from the Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri.