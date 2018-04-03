Bellator 196: Henderson vs. Huerta Preview

Bellator MMA is gearing up for their next event after taking a few weeks off. However, their back and it looks like an exciting night of fights by looking at the card on paper.

Bellator 196 is set to take place on Friday, April 6, 2018 in Budapest, Hungary at the Budapest Sports Arena.

The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

Benson Henderson vs. Roger Huerta in a lightweight bout will serve as the main event while Adam Borics vs. Manuel Gaxhja in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Denise Kielholtz vs. Lena Ovchynnikova in a women’s flyweight bout, Giorgio Belsanti vs. Brian Moore in a featherweight bout, and Ion Pascu vs. Ed Ruth in a catchweight bout.

Here is the final card for the event:

MAIN CARD (Paramount Network/9 p.m. ET)



Lightweight: Benson Henderson vs. Roger Huerta



Featherweight: Adam Borics vs. Manuel Gaxhja



Women’s Flyweight: Denise Kielholtz vs. Lena Ovchynnikova



Featherweight: Giorgio Belsanti vs. Brian Moore

Catchweight: Ion Pascu vs. Ed Ruth



PRELIMINARY CARD (Online/7 p.m. ET)



Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Mehmet Yueksel

Bellator Kickboxing 9 also takes place on this night at the same area and will air on Paramount Network after the conclusion of Bellator 196. On the kickboxing side of things, Raymond Daniels (33-3) defends his welterweight crown against Djibril Ehouo (38-9-2) in the headliner.

Complete Bellator Kickboxing 9 Fight Card:

Welterweight World Title Bout: Raymond Daniels (33-3) vs. Djibril Ehouo (38-9-2)

Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Alexey Ignashov (85-21) vs. Dzevad Poturak (53-30-3)

Women’s Flyweight Main Card Bout: Sabriye Sengul (12-1) vs. Renata Rakoczi (17-4)

163-Pound Catchweight Main Card Bout: John Wayne Parr (99-32) vs. Eder Lopes (10-2)

Women’s Featherweight Main Card Bout: Jorina Baars (44-0-3) vs. Athina Evmorfiadi (10-3)

Preliminary Card:

165-Pound Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Csaba Gyorfi (25-6) vs. Enrico Carrara (37-2-2)

141-Pound Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Antoine Habash (30-5) vs. Salvatore Cicerone (12-8-1)

187-Pound Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Adam Pokorni (28-6) vs. Najib Idali (38-30)

What are your thoughts on this fight card? Is it up to pair or just okay? Do you plan on tuning into the now Paramount Network (formerly known as Spike TV) to watch these fights? Sound off in the comment section below.