Bellator 197: Chandler vs. Girtz Live Stream & Results

We’re just hours away from the Bellator 197 main card.

While we await those bouts including the headliner between Michael Chandler and Brandon Girtz, you can catch the live stream of the prelims. The action is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET. The broadcast will transition to the Paramount Network at 9 p.m. ET

There are set to be eight preliminary bouts, but Bellator is known for holding off one or more prelim bouts until the main card has wrapped up. In that case, only the fans inside The Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri will be able to see those bouts.

Chandler was supposed to get a title rematch with lightweight champion Brent Primus, but Primus went down with an injury. Not one to wait, Chandler decided to take a fight with Girtz. The co-main event will see A.J. McKee put his unbeaten record on the line against Justin Lawrence.

Below you will see the results for both preliminary and main card action. Keep refreshing this page for live updates below:

Main Card

Michael Chandler vs. Brandon Girtz

A.J. McKee vs. Justin Lawrence

Devon Brock vs. Kevin Ferguson Jr.

Joaquin Buckley vs. Logan Storley

Prelims

Justin Robbins vs. A.J. Siscoe

Jeff Crotty vs. Jordan Downy

Rebecca Ruth vs. Juliana Velasquez

Derek Anderson vs. Zak Bucia

Dominic Mazzotta vs. Josh Sampo

Eric Ellington vs. Jordan Howard

Adam Cella vs. Dewayne Diggs

Joe Roye vs. Cort Wahle

You can use the comments below to discuss the Bellator 197 action as it’s happening.