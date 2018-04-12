Bellator 197 Weigh-In Results: Main Event is Official

Bellator 197 is set to take place on Friday, April 13, 2018 at the Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri.

The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

Michael Chandler vs. Brent Primus in a lightweight bout will serve as the main event while A.J. McKee vs. Justin Lawrence in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the four bout main card is Kevin “Baby Slice” Ferguson Jr. vs. Devon Brock in a catchweight bout and Logan Storley vs. Joaquin Buckley in a welterweight bout.

Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 197 on Thursday. If you are interesting, you can watch all of these world-class fighters hit the scale and find out if they made weight here:

Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Paramount, 9 p.m. ET)

Michael Chandler (155.3) vs. Brandon Girtz (156)

Justin Lawrence (145.8) vs. A.J. McKee (145.8)

Devon Brock (160) vs. Kevin Ferguson Jr. (159.8) – 160-pound catchweight

Joaquin Buckley (168.3) vs. Logan Storley (170.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 7 p.m. ET)

Rebecca Ruth (125.3) vs. Juliana Velasquez (126)

Dominic Mazzotta (135.4) vs. Josh Sampo (135.4)

Derek Anderson (164.2) vs. Zak Bucia (164.9) – 165-pound catchweight

Jeff Crotty (170.8) vs. Jordan Downy (170.3)

Adam Cella (189) vs. Dewayne Diggs (186.8)

Joe Roye (151) vs. Cort Wahle (144.9)

Justin Robbins (135.6) vs. A.J. Siscoe (140.6) – 140-pound catchweight

Eric Ellington (135.4) vs. Jordan Howard (136)

What are your thoughts on this card? Do you plan on watching the entire event or just checking out the highlights that will be posted online. Do you even plan on skipping out on this card due to the lack of starpower? Let your voice be heard in the comment section below.