Bellator 198: Emelianenko vs. Mir Preview

Bellator MMA returns to network television this weekend with Bellator 198.

Bellator 198 is set to take place on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.



The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.



Fedor Emelianenko vs. Frank Mir in a Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix quarterfinal bout will headline the show while Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Sam Sicilia in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Bellator MMA is finally going to crown its new heavyweight champion, which has been expected for some time, and promotion is bringing back a tournament to find their new champion.

The promotion is in the middle of an eight-man heavyweight tournament known as the Bellator MMA World Grand Prix 2018. The winner of this tournament will earn the vacant Bellator title.



Bellator has been without a heavyweight champion since the title was vacated by then-champ Vitaly Minakov after Bellator decided to stripped him of it in May of 2016 for failing to defend the title.



Rounding out the five bout main card is John Salter vs. Rafael Lovato Jr in a middleweight bout, Neiman Gracie vs. Javier Torres in a welterweight bout, and Dillon Danis vs. Kyle Walker in a catchweight bout.

Here is the final card for this show:

MAIN CARD (Paramount Network/9 p.m. ET)



Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Frank Mir



Featherweight: Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Sam Sicilia



Middleweight: John Salter vs. Rafael Lovato Jr.



Welterweight: Neiman Gracie vs. Javier Torres



Catchweight: Dillon Danis vs. Kyle Walker



PRELIMINARY CARD (Online/7 p.m. ET)



Welterweight: R’Mandel Cameron vs. P.J. Cajigas



Welterweight: Dan Stittgen vs. Mark Stoddard



Catchweight: Eric Wisely vs. Morgan Sickinger



Middleweight: Matt Paul vs. Brian Booth



Flyweight: Joey Diehl vs. Nate Williams

Lightweight: Tom Shoaff vs. Mike Budnik

