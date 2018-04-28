Bellator 198 Live Stream & Results Tonight (April 28) at 7 p.m. ET

The time has arrived for Bellator 198 (predictions here).

Before we see Fedor Emelianenko and Frank Mir do battle for a chance to move on in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix, you can catch the live stream of the prelims. The action is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET. The broadcast will transition to the Paramount Network at 9 p.m. ET.

There are set to be nine preliminary bouts, but Bellator is known for holding off one or more prelim bouts until the main card has wrapped up. In that case, only the fans inside Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois will be able to see those bouts.

Emelianenko has not won a bout in the United States since Nov. 2009. He’ll look to right the wrong against Mir, who is making his Bellator debut. Also, Emmanuel Sanchez and Sam Sicilia will do battle in a bout with potential featherweight title implications. Rafael Lovato Jr. will meet late replacement Gerald Harris. Neiman Gracie is set to throw leather with Javier Torres, and Dillon Danis makes his professional MMA debut against Kyle Walker.

Below you will see the Bellator 198 results for both preliminary and main card action.

Main Card

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Frank Mir

Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Sam Sicilia

Rafael Lovato Jr. vs. Gerald Harris

Neiman Gracie vs. Javier Torres

Dillon Danis vs. Kyle Walker

Prelims

James Bennett vs. Dustin Stusse

Tom Angeloff vs. Sultan Umar

Adam Maciejewski vs. Robert Morrow

Adil Benjilany vs. Corey Jackson

Dan Stittgen vs. Mark Stoddard

Morgan Sickinger vs. Eric Wisely

Joey Diehl vs. Nate Williams

Asef Askar vs. Andrew Johnson

P.J. Cajigas vs. R’Mandel Cameron