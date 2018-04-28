Bellator 198 Predictions: Can Fedor Move on in Heavyweight Grand Prix?

Bellator 198 is here, so let’s dive into some predictions.

No doubt about it, all eyes will be glued on the main event of this card. In a Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix match, Fedor Emelianenko will take on Frank Mir. At one point this would’ve been considered a dream match. Emelianenko had a history of making ground specialists look average, and a bout with Mir in their prime would’ve set the mixed martial arts world on fire.

Fast forward to 2018 and both men have seen better days. Emelianenko has gone 5-1 in his last six outings, but a look at his bout with Fabio Maldonado and the way he lost to Matt Mitrione will make you realize that sometimes numbers do lie. Meanwhile, Mir hasn’t fought since March 2016 and has gone 2-6 in his last eight outings.

So which of these aging heavyweights will earn victory tonight (April 28)? Let’s take a look:

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Frank Mir

An argument for either legend would be valid. Both men can certainly be knocked out quickly at this stage of the game. The main thing that I have looked at for this bout is, who is more likely to make a mistake first? If I’m being honest, I believe that fighter is “The Last Emperor.” His reckless stand-up has seen him fall to Dan Henderson and it should’ve earned him a loss against Maldonado. I say Emelianenko swings wild in the first round and Mir catches him on the button for the knockout.

Prediction: Frank Mir

Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Sam Sicilia

Sicilia went from being released by the UFC after dropping three in a row, to defeating a former Bellator featherweight champion and setting himself up for bouts that could land him a title opportunity. It’s a feel-good story for Sicilia, but I think it’s one that ends here. Sanchez’s submission win over Daniel Straus proved he is ready for a shot at gold. I think he takes his fourth straight victory here.

Prediction: Emmanuel Sanchez

Rafael Lovato Jr. vs. Gerald Harris

Harris deserves all the credit in the world for stepping up as a last minute replacement. With that said, I think Lovato runs through him. I can see a quick takedown and submission victory for Lovato as Harris hasn’t had time to prepare for someone as skilled as Lovato. While it is true that Harris’ power and wrestling has gotten him through most of his bouts, the situation here is different.

Prediction: Rafael Lovato Jr.

Neiman Gracie vs. Javier Torres

Torres is no tomato can. In fact, he’s riding a four-fight winning streak. Unfortunately for him, I think he’s bringing a knife to a gun fight here. It goes without saying that Gracie’s ground game is on another level. The scary thing about Neiman is that for being so young in his professional MMA career, he doesn’t seem uncomfortable on the feet either. I think Torres is going to have one heck of a time avoiding submissions in this one.

Prediction: Neiman Gracie

Dillon Danis vs. Kyle Walker

Going into Danis’ professional MMA debut, we can only really go by his grappling skills and the fact that he prepared for this fight with SBG Ireland. Of course training with the likes of Conor McGregor and Gunnar Nelson doesn’t mean Danis will light Walker up on the feet, but it is noteworthy. Walker has been submitted in his last two bouts and you can bet that Danis will look to exploit his opponent’s ground game. I think Danis has his way tonight.

Prediction: Dillon Danis

Be sure to stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of Bellator 198. We’ll be providing a live stream and results of the prelims beginning at 7 p.m. ET. We’ll then start rolling out live results for the main card at 9 p.m. ET.