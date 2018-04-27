Bellator 198 Weigh-in Results: Fedor Emelianenko & Frank Mir Make Weight

The main event of Bellator 198 is intact.

Tomorrow night (April 28), Bellator 198 will take place inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. In the main event, Fedor Emelianenko will take on Frank Mir. This will be a Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix bout.

During weigh-ins, Emelianenko tipped the scales at 240 pounds, while Mir reached 261.5 pounds. Co-headliners Emmanuel Sanchez and Sam Sicilia also made weight. Sanchez weighed in at 145 pounds, while Sicilia hit the 146-pound mark.

Ahead of their welterweight clash, Neiman Gracie and Javier Torres were able to reach their target weight. Gracie clocked in at 171 pounds and Torres reached 169 pounds. For their 188-pound catchweight bout, late replacement Gerald Harris tipped the scales at 188 pounds. Rafael Lovato Jr. entered at 186.5 pounds.

Finally, there’s the fighters on the main card opener. Dillon Danis and Kyle Walker will be competing in a 175-pound catchweight bout. Danis weighed in at 175 pounds, while Walker punched in at 174 pounds.

With all main card fighters making weight, some preliminary competitors are still left to tip the scales. We’ll be updating this article with weigh-in results for the rest of the card. Be sure to stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of Bellator 198. We’ll keep you posted on results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates on weigh-ins for the Bellator 198 preliminary fighters. You can see those results below:

Main Card

Fedor Emelianenko (240) vs. Frank Mir (261.5)

Emmanuel Sanchez (145) vs. Sam Sicilia (146)

Neiman Gracie (171) vs. Javier Torres (169)

Gerald Harris (188) vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. (186.5)**

Dillon Danis (175) vs. Kyle Walker (174)**

Prelims

P.J. Cajigas (169.5) vs. R’Mandel Cameron (170)

Dan Stittgen (170.5) vs. Mark Stoddard (170.5)

Morgan Sickinger (147.5) vs. Eric Wisely (150)**

Joey Diehl (126) vs. Nate Williams (125)

James Bennett (155.5) vs. Dustin Stusse (157.5)

Asef Askar (146) vs. Andrew Johnson (145.5)

Adil Benjilany (145) vs. Corey Jackson (145.5)

Tom Angeloff (169) vs. Sultan Umar (169.5)

Adam Maciejewski (250.5) vs. Robert Morrow (214)

**- Catchweight bout