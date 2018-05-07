Bellator 199: Bader vs. Lawal Preview

Bellator MMA returns to network television this weekend with Bellator 199.

Bellator 199 is set to take place on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.



The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

This is a big card for the Viacom owned promotion as it continues the Bellator heavyweight tournament. The winner of the main event will go onto fight Matt Mitrione in the semi-finals.



Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader vs. Muhammed Lawal will serve as the headliner while Paul Daley vs. Jon Fitch in a welterweight bout will serve as the co-main event.



Rounding out the card is Cheick Kongo vs. Javy Ayala in a heavyweight bout, Adam Piccolotti vs. Carrington Banks in a lightweight bout, and Aaron Pico vs. Lee Morrison in a featherweight bout.



Here is the final card for the event:

MAIN CARD (Paramount Network/9 p.m. ET)



Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Ryan Bader vs. Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal



Welterweight: Paul Daley vs. Jon Fitch



Heavyweight: Cheick Kongo vs. Javy Ayala



Lightweight: Adam Piccolotti vs. Carrington Banks



Featherweight: Aaron Pico vs. Lee Morrison



PRELIMINARY CARD (Online/7 p.m. ET)



Welterweight: James Terry vs. Danasabe Mohammed



Middleweight: Brandon Hester vs. Diego Herzo



Flyweight: Mark Climaco vs. Daniel Oseguera



Lightweight: Elias Anderson vs. Hyder Amil



Bantamweight: Josh San Diego vs. Hohelin Hernandez



Welterweight: Dominic Sumner vs. Tom Oswald



Bantamweight: Khai Wu vs. Cass Bell



Flyweight: Josh Paiva vs. Adam Antolin



Bantamweight: Justin Tenedora vs. David Rivera-Cruz



Female Featherweight: Janay Harding vs. Amber Leibrock

