Bellator 199 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Tonight (May 11) at 8 p.m. ET

Before the big Bellator 199 event tomorrow night (May 12), peep the live ceremonial weigh-ins.

Earlier today, 38 fighters on the Bellator 199 card tipped the scales. All fights have been made official and all of the main card participants made weight. This of course includes headliners Ryan Bader and Muhammed Lawal. Bader and “King Mo” will compete in a Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix bout. The winner will advance to the semi-finals to take on Matt Mitrione.

The co-main event features a welterweight clash between Paul Daley and Jon Fitch. This will be Fitch’s Bellator debut. Meanwhile, Daley is going into his ninth bout inside the Bellator cage.

Featherweight prospect Aaron Pico will be heading into his fourth professional mixed martial arts bout. He’ll take on the experienced Lee Morrison, who has a record of 19-8. This is set to be the main card opener.

Also featured on the main card is lightweight action between Adam Piccolotti and Carrington Banks. Piccolotti is looking to avoid his third straight defeat. Meanwhile, Banks hopes to keep his unbeaten record intact.

Above is the live stream for the Bellator 199 ceremonial weigh-ins. You will see fighters from the preliminaries to the main card pose for fans and the media. Stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of Bellator 199 tomorrow night.