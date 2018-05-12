Bellator 199 Live Stream & Results Tonight (May 12) at 7 p.m. ET

The time has arrived for Bellator 199 (predictions here).

Before we see Ryan Bader and Muhammed Lawal do battle for a chance to move on in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix, you can catch the live stream of the prelims. The action is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET. The broadcast will transition to the Paramount Network at 9 p.m. ET.

There are set to be 14 preliminary bouts, but Bellator is known for holding off one or more prelim bouts until the main card has wrapped up. In that case, only the fans inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California will be able to see those bouts.

Bader is the reigning Bellator light heavyweight champion, but he has his sights set on heavyweight gold. He last took on Linton Vassell in a successful title defense, winning by TKO. As for Lawal, he defeated Quinton “Rampage” Jackson via unanimous decision in a rematch. Jon Fitch will make his Bellator debut in the co-main event. He’ll share the Bellator cage with Paul Daley.

Below you will see the Bellator 199 results for both preliminary and main card action.

Main Card

Ryan Bader vs. Muhammed Lawal

Jon Fitch vs. Paul Daley

Aaron Pico vs. Lee Morrison

Cheick Kongo vs. Javy Ayala

Adam Piccolotti vs. Carrington Banks

Prelims

Gaston Bolanos def. Malcolm Hill via TKO (injury) – R1, 2:54

Hugo Lujan vs. J.J. Okanovich

Janay Harding vs. Amber Leibrock

Deron Winn def. Ahmed White via KO (strikes) – R1, 2:32

Danasabe Mohammed vs. James Terry

Brandon Hester vs. Jordan Williams

Mark Climaco vs. Daniel Oseguera

Hyder Amil vs. Elias Anderson

Nohelin Hernandez vs. Josh San Diego

Tom Oswald vs. Dominic Sumner

Cass Bell vs. Khai Wu

Adam Antolin vs. Josh Paiva

Justin Tenedora def. David Rivera-Cruz via submission (triangle choke) – R1, 4:27

Mark Aragoni vs. Ignacio Ortiz