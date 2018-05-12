Bellator 199 Live Stream & Results Tonight (May 12) at 7 p.m. ET

The time has arrived for Bellator 199 (predictions here).
Before we see Ryan Bader and Muhammed Lawal do battle for a chance to move on in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix, you can catch the live stream of the prelims. The action is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET. The broadcast will transition to the Paramount Network at 9 p.m. ET.
There are set to be 14 preliminary bouts, but Bellator is known for holding off one or more prelim bouts until the main card has wrapped up. In that case, only the fans inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California will be able to see those bouts.
Bader is the reigning Bellator light heavyweight champion, but he has his sights set on heavyweight gold. He last took on Linton Vassell in a successful title defense, winning by TKO. As for Lawal, he defeated Quinton “Rampage” Jackson via unanimous decision in a rematch. Jon Fitch will make his Bellator debut in the co-main event. He’ll share the Bellator cage with Paul Daley.
Below you will see the Bellator 199 results for both preliminary and main card action. Keep refreshing this page for live updates below:
Main Card
Ryan Bader vs. Muhammed Lawal
Jon Fitch vs. Paul Daley
Aaron Pico vs. Lee Morrison
Cheick Kongo vs. Javy Ayala
Adam Piccolotti vs. Carrington Banks
Prelims
Gaston Bolanos def. Malcolm Hill via TKO (injury) – R1, 2:54
Hugo Lujan vs. J.J. Okanovich
Janay Harding vs. Amber Leibrock
Deron Winn def. Ahmed White via KO (strikes) – R1, 2:32
Danasabe Mohammed vs. James Terry
Brandon Hester vs. Jordan Williams
Mark Climaco vs. Daniel Oseguera
Hyder Amil vs. Elias Anderson
Nohelin Hernandez vs. Josh San Diego
Tom Oswald vs. Dominic Sumner
Cass Bell vs. Khai Wu
Adam Antolin vs. Josh Paiva
Justin Tenedora def. David Rivera-Cruz via submission (triangle choke) – R1, 4:27
Mark Aragoni vs. Ignacio Ortiz