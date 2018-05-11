Bellator 199 Weigh-in Results: Ryan Bader vs. King Mo Official

UPDATE: Ryan Bader and Muhammed Lawal made weight for their Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix bout. We’re still updating weigh-in results below.

The Bellator 199 weigh-ins are underway.

Tomorrow night (May 12), Bellator 199 goes down from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. In the main event, Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader will take on Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal in a Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix match-up. Plus, Jon Fitch makes his Bellator debut against Paul Daley.

The weigh-ins are set to begin at noon. MMANews.com has you covered with live weigh-in results from San Jose. All 38 fighters will tip the scales before the big showdown. As a reminder, be sure to stick with us tomorrow night as we’ll be providing a live stream of the prelims as well as live coverage of the entire card.

Main Card

Ryan Bader (225.1) vs. Muhammed Lawal (217.4)

Paul Daley (170.3) vs. Jon Fitch (171)

Lee Morrison (145) vs. Aaron Pico (145.7)

Javy Ayala (265.5) vs. Cheick Kongo ()

Carrington Banks (155.6) vs. Adam Piccolotti (155.3)

Prelims

Hyder Amil (137.9) vs. Elias Anderson (139.8)

Mark Aragoni () vs. Ignacio Ortiz ()

Mark Climaco () vs. Daniel Oseguera ()

Hugo Lujan () vs. J.J. Okanovich (154.8)

Tom Oswald () vs. Dominic Sumner ()

Nohelin Hernandez (135.9) vs. Josh San Diego ()

Adam Antolin () vs. Josh Paiva ()

Cass Bell () vs. Khai Wu ()

Brandon Hester () vs. Jordan Williams ()

Janay Harding (145.8) vs. Amber Leibrock ()

Danasabe Mohammed (164) vs. James Terry (164.7)

Gaston Bolanos (145.6) vs. Malcolm Hill ()

David Rivera-Cruz () vs. Justin Tenedora ()

Ahmed White (188.4) vs. Deron Winn ()