Bellator 199 Medical Suspensions: Aaron Pico Handed 180-Day Sit

Aaron Pico’s heavy left hand needs some healing and that’s why he’s at the top of the list of Bellator 199 medical suspensions.
Bellator 199 took place this past Saturday night (May 12). The action was held inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. In the main event, Ryan Bader knocked out Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal in just 15 seconds. Lawal will sit for 45 days, while Bader was only given a seven-day mandatory rest.
In the co-main event, Paul Daley and Jon Fitch went the distance in a lackluster affair. Fitch won the bout via unanimous decision. Both men walked away unscathed and were handed a mandatory rest as well.
Despite his impressive TKO win over Lee Morrison, Aaron Pico requires an X-ray of his left hand for a possible fracture. Otherwise, he is suspended for 180 days. Cheick Kongo was also give a 180-day sit pending doctor’s clearance for a potential left distal fibula fracture.
Get the rest of the Bellator 199 medical suspensions below (via MMAFighting.com):
Aaron Pico: Requires X-ray and doctor’s clearance on probable left hand fracture or suspended 180 days
Cheick Kongo: Requires doctor’s clearance on probable left distal fibula fracture or suspended 180 days
Malcolm Hill: Requires doctor’s clearance on left knee pain or suspended 180 days; minimum suspension of 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to TKO
Janay Harding: Requires doctor’s clearance on possible orbital and right hip fractures or suspended 180 days
Jordan Williams: Requires doctor’s clearance on right thigh/knee swelling or suspended 180 days
Hugo Lujan: Requires doctor’s clearance on probable left foot fracture or suspended 180 days
Dominic Sumner: Suspended 180 days for dehydration/concussion, must be cleared by neurologist; minimum suspension of 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to TKO
Brandon Hester: Suspended 60 days for left eye laceration, fighter must be cleared by physician; suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to TKO
Matt Aragoni: Suspended 60 days for head lacerations; suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to TKO
Thomas Ponce de Leon: Suspended 60 days for face laceration
Muhammed Lawal: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO
Lee Morrison: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to TKO
Javy Ayala: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO
Ahmed White: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO
Elias Anderson: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to TKO
Daniel Oseguera: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO
Adam Antolin: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO
Ryan Bader: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest
Jon Fitch: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest
Paul Daley: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest
Adam Piccolotti: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest
Carrington Banks: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest
Deron Winn: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest
Justin Tenedora: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest
David Rivera: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest
Gaston Bolanos: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest
James Terry: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest
Danasabe Mohammed: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest
Amber Leibrock: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest
Hyder Amil: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest
Ignacio Ortiz: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest
Mark Climaco: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest
J.J. Okanovich: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest
Hohelin Hernandez: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest
Josh San Diego: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest
Josh Paiva: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest
Cass Bell: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest
Khai Wu: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest