Bellator 199 Medical Suspensions: Aaron Pico Handed 180-Day Sit

Aaron Pico’s heavy left hand needs some healing and that’s why he’s at the top of the list of Bellator 199 medical suspensions.

Bellator 199 took place this past Saturday night (May 12). The action was held inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. In the main event, Ryan Bader knocked out Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal in just 15 seconds. Lawal will sit for 45 days, while Bader was only given a seven-day mandatory rest.

In the co-main event, Paul Daley and Jon Fitch went the distance in a lackluster affair. Fitch won the bout via unanimous decision. Both men walked away unscathed and were handed a mandatory rest as well.

Despite his impressive TKO win over Lee Morrison, Aaron Pico requires an X-ray of his left hand for a possible fracture. Otherwise, he is suspended for 180 days. Cheick Kongo was also give a 180-day sit pending doctor’s clearance for a potential left distal fibula fracture.

Get the rest of the Bellator 199 medical suspensions below (via MMAFighting.com):

Aaron Pico: Requires X-ray and doctor’s clearance on probable left hand fracture or suspended 180 days

Cheick Kongo: Requires doctor’s clearance on probable left distal fibula fracture or suspended 180 days

Malcolm Hill: Requires doctor’s clearance on left knee pain or suspended 180 days; minimum suspension of 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to TKO

Janay Harding: Requires doctor’s clearance on possible orbital and right hip fractures or suspended 180 days

Jordan Williams: Requires doctor’s clearance on right thigh/knee swelling or suspended 180 days

Hugo Lujan: Requires doctor’s clearance on probable left foot fracture or suspended 180 days

Dominic Sumner: Suspended 180 days for dehydration/concussion, must be cleared by neurologist; minimum suspension of 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to TKO

Brandon Hester: Suspended 60 days for left eye laceration, fighter must be cleared by physician; suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to TKO

Matt Aragoni: Suspended 60 days for head lacerations; suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to TKO

Thomas Ponce de Leon: Suspended 60 days for face laceration

Muhammed Lawal: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO

Lee Morrison: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to TKO

Javy Ayala: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO

Ahmed White: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO

Elias Anderson: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to TKO

Daniel Oseguera: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO

Adam Antolin: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO

Ryan Bader: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Jon Fitch: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Paul Daley: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Adam Piccolotti: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Carrington Banks: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Deron Winn: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Justin Tenedora: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

David Rivera: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Gaston Bolanos: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

James Terry: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Danasabe Mohammed: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Amber Leibrock: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Hyder Amil: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Ignacio Ortiz: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Mark Climaco: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

J.J. Okanovich: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Hohelin Hernandez: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Josh San Diego: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Josh Paiva: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Cass Bell: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Khai Wu: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest