Bellator 199 Predictions: Ryan Bader vs. King Mo

Tonight (May 12), Bellator 199 will take place at the SAP Center.

Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix action will be front and center. Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader will meet Muhammed Lawal. The winner will advance in the semi-finals to face Matt Mitrione.

The co-main event will see the Bellator debut of Jon Fitch. He’ll go one-on-one with Paul Daley. Aaron Pico will clash with Lee Morrision. Heavyweights Cheick Kongo and Javy Ayala will collide. Starting the main card will be a lightweight tilt between Adam Piccolotti and Carrington Banks.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the Bellator 199 predictions:

Ryan Bader vs. Muhammed Lawal

There is some history between Ryan Bader and Muhammed Lawal. Bader admits that in their wrestling days, “King Mo” had the upper hand. Fast forward to 2018 and the two find themselves doing battle in a heavyweight tournament.

Lawal has experience at heavyweight, but Bader is on a higher level at this stage of the game. I can see the stand-up being a bit uneventful with Bader getting the slight edge much like his bout with Phil Davis. The two will probably cancel each other out in the grappling and we may be in for a dull main event that sees Bader emerge victorious.

Prediction: Ryan Bader

Jon Fitch vs. Paul Daley

This fight will likely end one of two ways. Either Fitch will take down Daley and hold him down for three rounds, or Daley will earn a knockout win. Pick your poison here because I know I’ve been having a hard time doing so.

Fitch has gone 6-2 since being released from the UFC. Daley is 6-2 inside the Bellator cage. I really think this bout is a tossup, but I’m gonna go with Daley landing the homerun shot before Fitch can get into his rhythm.

Prediction: Paul Daley

Aaron Pico vs. Lee Morrison

I’m not sure why Bellator has booked Pico against a much more experienced fighter again after his disastrous debut, but here we are again. It’s easy to see that Pico has improved and is learning from that loss, but is he ready for someone like Lee Morrison? Morrison is 19-8 with 13 finishes.

I believe Pico can get the job done, but it likely won’t be easy. Don’t be surprised if you don’t get the highlight reel finish that Pico has had in his last two outings. I can see a close decision here.

Prediction: Aaron Pico

Cheick Kongo vs. Javy Ayala

It’s weird not seeing Cheick Kongo in the Heavyweight Grand Prix. He’s gone 9-2 under the Bellator banner. Granted, Kongo isn’t the most exciting fighter these days but it appears his five-fight winning streak is kind of going unnoticed.

Javy Ayala has knockout power, but he’s likely to be on his back a lot in this fight. Kongo will likely stick to the wrestling, which has been his formula for a while now. Fans won’t like it, but it’ll extend Kongo’s streak to six.

Prediction: Cheick Kongo

Adam Piccolotti vs. Carrington Banks

Adam Piccolotti went from an undefeated prospect to nearing a three-fight skid. Carrington Banks is not the fighter you want to face if you’re looking to avoid another loss. Piccolotti could very well win this fight, but it won’t be a cakewalk.

Banks isn’t one to light his opponents on the feet, but he will dump them to the mat. Piccolotti’s best chance is to either catch Banks on the feet, or try to submit him on the ground. Banks has solid top control and I think he takes another decision victory.

Prediction: Carrington Banks

That’ll be all for the Bellator 199 predictions. Leave yours below.