Bellator 199 Salaries: Bader & Kongo Top List

The California State Athletic Commission released the Bellator 199 salaries on Wednesday and some of the top tier talents got paid some major cash.



Bellator 199 took place on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The preliminary card aired online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card aired on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader ($150,000) beat Muhammed Lawal ($150,000) by first-round KO, which served as the headliner while Paul Daley ($30,000) vs. Jon Fitch ($120,000) in a welterweight bout served as the co-main event.

Fitch, who was making his promotional debut in this bout, won by unanimous decision.

Rounding out the card was Cheick Kongo ($150,000) beating Javy Ayala ($30,000) in a heavyweight bout by KO, Adam Piccolotti ($36,000) vs. Carrington Banks ($14,000) in a lightweight bout, and Aaron Pico ($70,000) TKO’ing Lee Morrison ($12,000) in a featherweight bout.

The full payouts include, courtesy of MMA Fighting:

Main Card (Paramount Network)

Ryan Bader ($150,000 + no win bonus = $150,000) def. Muhammed Lawal ($150,000)

Jon Fitch ($60,000 + $60,000 = $120,000) def. Paul Daley ($30,000)

Aaron Pico ($35,000 + $35,000 = $70,000) def. Lee Morrison ($12,000)

Cheick Kongo ($150,000 + no win bonus = $150,000) def. Javy Ayala ($30,000)

Adam Piccolotti ($18,000 + $18,000 = $36,000) def. Carrington Banks ($14,000)



Preliminary Card (Online)

Deron Winn ($1,200 + $1,200 = $2,400) def. Ahmed White ($1,200)

Justin Tenedora ($1,500 + $1,500 = $3,000) def. David Rivera ($1,200)

Gaston Bolanos ($5,000 + no win bonus = $5,000) def. Malcolm Hill ($1,200)

James Terry ($3,000 + $3,000 = $6,000) def. Danasabe Mohammed ($1,500)

Amber Leibrock ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000) def. Janay Harding ($10,000)

Jordan Williams ($1,500 + $1,500 = $3,000) def. Brandon Hester ($1,750)



Hyder Amil ($1,200 + $1,200 = $2,400) def. Elias Anderson ($1,200)

Ignacio Ortiz ($1,200 + $1,200 = $2,400) def. Matt Aragoni ($1,200)

Mark Climaco ($1,200 + $1,200 = $2,400) def. Daniel Oseguera ($1,200)

J.J. Okanovich ($1,200 + $1,200 = $2,400) def. Hugo Lujan ($1,200)

Thomas Ponce de Leon ($1,200 + $1,200 = $2,400) def. Dominic Sumner ($1,200)

Hohelin Hernandez ($1,500 + $1,500 = $3,000) def. Josh San Diego ($2,000)

Josh Paiva ($2,500 + $2,500 = $5,000) def. Adam Antolin ($2,500)

Cass Bell ($1,200 + $1,200 = $2,400) def. Khai Wu ($1,200)