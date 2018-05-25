Fighter Suffers Nasty Arm Injury at Bellator 200 (Video)

Bellator 200 started off in a way that’ll make anyone wince.

The preliminary portion of the card opened with a clash between Mike Ekundayo and Tom Mearns. In the second round, Ekundayo scored a takedown that saw Mearns land awkwardly. Mearns suffered a nasty arm injury and he tapped after realizing what went wrong.

See the nasty injury for yourself:

OUCH!#Bellator200 prelims LIVE now on the Bellator app! pic.twitter.com/lgetmX5lBr — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) May 25, 2018

MMANews.com is on the scene for Bellator 200 inside The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. For the main card results, click here. Be warned that the main card will not be airing live on The Paramount Network, so the results article will provide spoilers if you plan on waiting until 9 p.m. ET to watch the event.

Where does this rank among the nastiest MMA injuries you’ve seen?