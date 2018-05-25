Bellator 200 Live Stream Prelims Today (May 25) at 12:30 p.m. ET

The time has arrived for Bellator 200.

Before we see Rafael Carvalho and Gegard Mousasi do battle for the Bellator middleweight title, you can catch the live stream of the prelims. The action is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET. The broadcast will transition to the Paramount Network at 9 p.m. ET via tape delay. Today’s event is taking place inside The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England hence the early start time and tape delay.

There are set to be nine preliminary bouts, but Bellator is known for holding off one or more prelim bouts until the main card has wrapped up. In that case, only the fans inside The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England will be able to see those bouts.

In this article, we’ll only be providing live results of the preliminary action. If you want spoilers, our own Dylan Chambers is attending the event and will provide live results. Rest assured we will not spoil the results in the article title for those who wish to watch the broadcast tonight.

We’ll keep updating results of the Bellator 200 preliminary bouts below:

Anatoly Tokov vs. Vladimir Filipovic

Pedro Carvalho vs. Daniel Crawford

Charlie Ward vs. Martin Hudson

Kevin Fryer vs. Costello Van Steenis

Charlie Leary vs. Tom Green

Kent Kauppinen vs. Walter Gahadza

Jahreau Shepherd vs. Marcin Zywica

Mike Ekundayo def. Tom Mearns via TKO (injury) – R2, 1:02

Amir Albazi vs. Iurie Bejenari