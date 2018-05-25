Bellator 200 Spoilers: Rafael Carvalho vs. Gegard Mousasi

It’s time for Bellator 200.

Today (May 25), Bellator action takes place inside The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. In the main event, middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho puts his 185-pound gold on the line against Gegard Mousasi. The co-main event will see the returning Michael Page share the cage with David Rickels.

Plus, former Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis will compete against Linton Vassell. Aaron Chalmers will go one-on-one with Ash Griffiths, and Anastasia Yankova goes toe-to-toe with Kate Jackson.

Bellator 200 will air on The Paramount Network via tape delay at 9 p.m. ET. If you wish to remain spoiler-free ahead of the broadcast, do not read any further. We’ll be updating this article with live results. Keep refreshing if you wish to view the spoilers.

Main Card

Rafael Carvalho vs. Gegard Mousasi

Michael Page vs. David Rickels

Phil Davis def. Linton Vassell via KO (head kick) – R3, 1:05

Aaron Chalmers vs. Ash Griffiths

Anastasia Yankova vs. Kate Jackson

Prelims (live stream here)

Anatoly Tokov def. Vladimir Filipovic via submission (guillotine choke) – R1, 0:56

Pedro Carvalho def. Daniel Crawford via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Charlie Ward def. Martin Hudson via TKO (strikes) – R1, 2:23

Costello Van Steenis def. Kevin Fryer via TKO (strikes) – R1, 1:27

Charlie Leary def. Tom Green via TKO (strikes) – R2, 4:58

Walter Gahadza def. Kent Kauppinen via submission (rear-naked choke) – R2, 2:04

Jahreau Shepherd vs. Marcin Zywica*

Mike Ekundayo def. Tom Mearns via TKO (injury) – R2, 1:02

Amir Albazi def. Iurie Bejenari via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 3:21

*- Did not air live