Bellator 200 Weigh-In Results: Main Event is Official

The main event of Bellator 200 is intact.

Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 200 on Thursday, May 24, 2018 where everyone made weight and thus the fights are on the track of taking place despite a rocky fight week including losing the original main event, which was Mirko Cro Cop taking on Roy Nelson. That fight was pulled once Cro Cop went down with an injury.

Bellator 200 is set to take place on Friday, May 25, 2018 at the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England

The preliminary card will air online at 12:30 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST via tape delay

Rafael Carvalho vs. Gegard Mousasi in a middleweight title bout will headline this event while Michael Page vs. David Rickels in a welterweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Phil Davis vs. Linton Vassell in a light heavyweight bout, Aaron Chalmers vs. Ash Griffiths in a catchweight bout, and Anastasia Yankova vs. Kate Jackson in a female flyweight bout.

Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Paramount (tape delay), 9 p.m. ET)

Champ Rafael Carvalho (185) vs. Gegard Mousasi (185) – for middleweight title

Michael Page (170.5) vs. David Rickels (170.5)

Phil Davis (206) vs. Linton Vassell (205)

Aaron Chalmers (162.5) vs. Ash Griffiths (164.4)

Kate Jackson (125.5) vs. Anastasia Yankova (125)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Bellator app, 12:30 p.m. ET)

Vladimir Filipovic (185.5) vs. Anatoly Tokov (185.5)

Pedro Carvalho (145.8) vs. Daniel Crawford (145.8)

Carl Noon (184.5) vs. Mike Shipman (185.5)

Martin Hudson (185.5) vs. Charlie Ward (184.5)

Kevin Fryer (185.5) vs. Costello Van Steenis (186)

Tom Green (155.5) vs. Charlie Leary (156)

Walter Gahadza (170) vs. Kent Kauppinen (169.5)

Jahreau Shepherd (170.5) vs. Marcin Zywica (170)

Mike Ekundayo (145.5) vs. Tom Mearns (145.5)

Amir Albazi (125.5) vs. Iurie Bejenari (125.5)

