Bellator Adds John McCarthy, Gives Chael Sonnen Extension for Booth Work

“Big” John McCarthy has signed an agreement with Bellator MMA and will begin broadcasting duties next weekend at Bellator 192, and the promotion also announced they have given Chael Sonnen an extension that will see him enter the booth for future events.

Sonnen meets Quinton “Rampage” Jackson at Bellator 192 in a quarterfinal of the heavyweight grand prix. The card, set for The Forum in Los Angeles on Paramount Network, features Rory MacDonald challenging Douglas Lima for the welterweight title.

The signing of McCarthy would appear to bring an end to his career as a referee.

“I first want to say how grateful I am for the opportunity I have been given to work with the incredible team Bellator has assembled. It is always so hard to leave something you love, but I have always wanted to step away based on my terms rather than someone else’s. My goals are to work as hard as I can to meet the expectations everyone will have for me and to hopefully someday exceed them.” McCarthy said. “I cannot think of anyone I would rather be working with than Scott Coker. Scott has always been a person I admire because of his honesty, loyalty and love for the martial arts. I want to thank everyone from Bellator and Viacom for the trust you are bestowing upon me to keep the commentating of Bellator MMA at the highest levels of the sport.”

McCarthy and Sonnen will join up with Mike Goldberg and Mauro Ranallo for events.

“With the addition of ‘Big’ John to our broadcast team, we have put together the premier group of MMA commentators ahead of our Jan. 20 debut on the Paramount Network,” Coker said. “With John and Chael providing analysis, you’re getting two people who have spent more time in the cage than they have spent with a headset on, and that will translate to a positive viewing experience for Bellator fans.”