Bellator Adds Pre-Show to Upcoming Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva Event

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Bellator is putting all the eggs in one basket, bringing together a pre-show for Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva.

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub will co-host from Madison Square Garden along with Jenn Brown as the two preview the June 24 card that streams live online, airs on Spike and is broadcast on pay-per-view.

The event features a grudge match years in the making between Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva. Also, Fedor Emelianenko meets Matt Mitrione, Douglas Lima defends his welterweight title against Lorenz Larkin and Brent Primus puts his unbeaten record on the line vs. lightweight champion Michael Chandler.

In the Spike portion of the night, Phil Davis defends his light heavyweight title vs. Ryan Bader.

Schaub will also be featured on several digital videos released to promote the action.

