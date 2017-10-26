Bellator Announces Brand-New Next Gen Mobile App Release

Bellator is finally gaining traction in the mobile world.

The MMA promotion announced Thursday that a brand-new next gen app has been made available to watch both main and prelim card fights live without any geo-restrictions.

Fighter bios, stats, upcoming event information and more will be made available through the app, which is available for download through the App Store and Google Play.

This marks the first time that Bellator main card fights will be available for viewing live through an app, though television provider authentication will still need to be provided. Also, prelims will be available worldwide and live without any restrictions to the country attempting to view them.

Below is the complete press release from Bellator:

Fans can now take Bellator with them wherever they go with the launch of a next generation mobile app that makes keeping up with all things Bellator as simple as the touch of a button on your smartphone or tablet.

With a sleek new design that provides an engaging user experience through the convenience of persistent navigation, the brand-new Bellator global app is tailored to be fan-focused and content-driven.

For the first time, Bellator fans can now watch LIVE main card fights within the app, through television provider authentication, allowing them to keep up with the action as it happens. Additionally, Bellator MMA’s preliminary cards will be available worldwide and will stream LIVE, without geo-restrictions, within the global app.

Fully integrated with Apple AirPlay, users can also wirelessly stream all of the content available in the global app, including LIVE preliminary action, LIVE main card action (through television provider authentication) and Bellator’s exclusive digital content, directly to their televisions at home.

The next-gen mobile app also features the rich history of Bellator MMA and its athletes. With detailed fighter bios and stats, as well as the most up-to-date information on Bellator MMA’s upcoming events, the app is editorialized daily and delivered straight to fans looking to stay in the know.

Seamless integration allows fans to also easily purchase tickets to upcoming events and visit BellatorShop.com without ever needing to leave the app interface.

Now available for download in the App Store and Google Play. Android 4.2 and higher, as well as iOS 9.0 and higher, required for download.