Bellator Books Douglas Lima-Rory MacDonald for January Event

Rory MacDonald will get his first shot at Bellator gold this January, as he challenges Douglas Lima for the welterweight title.

MacDonald, a former UFC title challenger, signed with Bellator and made his debut with a win over Paul Daley in May. That snapped a two-fight losing skid for the Canadian, improving his career record to 19-4.

Lima (29-6) won the title back last November with a third round knockout of Andrey Koreshkov and went on to defend it in June vs. Lorenz Larkin. He is on a three-fight win streak and is 8-1 over his last nine.

The Los Angeles Times first reported the bout, which takes place January 20 from The Forum in Inglewood, California.