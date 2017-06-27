Bellator Boss on Board with Brent Primus-Michael Chandler Rematch

By
Dana Becker
-
Brent Primus
Image Credit: Bellator/Spike

Brent Primus took advantage of his opportunity this past weekend at Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva, defeating Michael Chandler and becoming the new lightweight champion.

Chandler suffered a gruesome ankle injury during the fight, which ultimately led to the doctor stopping the action.

So, does Bellator president Scott Coker want to see a rematch between the new champion and former titleholder?

“We’ll do that as long as Chandler can,” he told MMAjunkie. “It (Chandler) has to get surgery and he’s out for a year or six months, we’ll have to wait I guess.”

Primus, a 32-year-old from Oregon, is now 8-0 in his career. Each of his last six fights have come under the Bellator banner, earning four stoppages and two decisions.

Brent Primus

