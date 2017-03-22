Bellator Champion Phil Davis Says Ryan Bader Has ‘Hell to Pay’

Phil Davis doesn’t want to discredit Ryan Bader, but he feels he’d be more prepared if he defends his Bellator light heavyweight title against him this go-round.

Davis took on Bader back in Jan. 2015. “Darth” walked away with a split decision victory. After the fight, “Mr. Wonderful” moved on to Bellator and eventually captured the light heavyweight championship. Recently, Bader signed with Bellator and many feel the rematch is inevitable.

During a recent interview with Flo Combat, Davis said he plans on getting revenge on Bader: