Bellator Champion Phil Davis Says Ryan Bader Has ‘Hell to Pay’

Phil Davis doesn’t want to discredit Ryan Bader, but he feels he’d be more prepared if he defends his Bellator light heavyweight title against him this go-round.
Davis took on Bader back in Jan. 2015. “Darth” walked away with a split decision victory. After the fight, “Mr. Wonderful” moved on to Bellator and eventually captured the light heavyweight championship. Recently, Bader signed with Bellator and many feel the rematch is inevitable.
During a recent interview with Flo Combat, Davis said he plans on getting revenge on Bader:
“You know what? Truthfully, [Bader] caught me at the perfect time. I felt like I was given homework on the last day of school. I’ll never say I wasn’t trying to win because I was. One hundred percent I was trying to take him out of there, but sometimes you can be less interested in a contest for a number of reasons. I just wasn’t into it, but I don’t want to take anything away from him. He did the work and got his hand raised. That’s what it’s all about. Now he has hell to pay. Even though I’m ‘Mr. Wonderful,’ when I step inside that cage or on the wrestling mat I become ‘Mr. I Will Make You Pay for Doing Me Wrong.'”