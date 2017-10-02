‘Bellator Champions’ Showcases Eduardo Dantas (Video)

Eduardo Dantas is set to defend his bantamweight title this Friday (Oct. 6).

To hype up the title bout, the promotion has released a highlight video showcasing “DuDu.” Dantas will take on Darrion Caldwell in the main event of Bellator 184 inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

Dantas last competed against Leandro Higo. He earned a split decision victory. Dantas is riding a four-fight winning streak. He hasn’t suffered a loss since Oct. 2014.

Below is a description of the “Champions” video:

“Jimmy Smith breaks down the Champion mindset of Eduardo Dantas. Don’t miss his upcoming fight as he defends his bantamweight title against Darrion Caldwell at #Bellator184!”