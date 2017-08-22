Bellator Free Fight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Thiago Jambo

Bellator is releasing some free fights in anticipation of their next card (Aug. 25).

Bellator 182 is set to take place inside the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY. In the main event, Chidi Njokuani will do battle with former welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov. A win for Njokuani will put him closer to title contention.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator released the full fight between “Chidi Bang Bang” and Thiago Jambo. The two did battle back in June 2016. It was Njokuani’s second bout under the Bellator banner. He won four straight bouts going into his fight with Jambo.

As seen in the video above, Njokuani extended his winning streak to five in devastating fashion.