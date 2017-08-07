Bellator Free Fight Featuring Bellator 182’s Brennan Ward

By
Dana Becker
-

The next card up on the docket will be Bellator 182 later this month with Brennan Ward taking on Fernando Gonzalez in a key welterweight bout.

But before that goes down, check out this fight replay from Bellator 144 when Ward scored a finish vs. Dennis Olson.

Ward, a 29-year-old nicknamed “The Irish Bad Boy,” is just 1-2 over his last three fights but had won four in a row in 2015, including this fight with Olson. In his last bout, he was stopped by Paul Daley.

Olson makes his return to Bellator after leaving the promotion following that loss to Ward and another defeat at the hands of Daley.

