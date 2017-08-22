Bellator Free Fight: Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Bubba Jenkins

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

Bellator has rolled out a free fight to hype up their next event (Aug. 25).

Bellator 182 takes place inside the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY. Georgi Karakhanyan will take on Daniel Pineda on the card. He will look to rebound from a majority decision loss to Emmanuel Sanchez back in January.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator released the full fight between “Insane” and Bubba Jenkins. The two met back in Aug. 2016 in a rematch. After being submitted in their first encounter, Jenkins went on a three-fight winning streak. That streak came crashing down as it only took Karakhanyan 53 seconds to finish the fight.

