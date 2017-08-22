Bellator Free Fight: Veta Arteaga vs. Brooke Mayo

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

Bellator is pumping out free fights as we get closer to their next event (Aug. 25).

Bellator 182 takes place inside the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY. Veta Arteaga and Bruna Ellen will throw leather on the main card. Arteaga hopes to win her second straight bout.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator released the full fight between Arteaga and Brooke Mayo. The two met back in February at Bellator 172. They fought into the third round, but an eye injury on Mayo was enough to call a halt to the bout. Arteaga was awarded with the first stoppage victory in her professional mixed martial arts career.

