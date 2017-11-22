Bellator Heavyweight GP Kicks Off With Chael Sonnen vs. Rampage Jackson

Chael Sonnen and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson will begin the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix this January to crown a new champion.

The pairings were unveiled on ESPN Wednesday night.

Just announced on @SportsCenter: The Heavyweight World Grand Prix bracket is set and kicks off Jan 20th in LA with @ChaelSonnen vs @Rampage4real!! pic.twitter.com/jEB9pPg4wD — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) November 23, 2017

Along with Sonnen vs. Jackson, Fedor Emelianenko meets former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, Matt Mitrione takes on Roy Nelson and Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader meets Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal.

The Sonnen-Jackson bout will take place on January 20 from The Forum in Los Angeles on the same card as Rory MacDonald vs. Douglas Lima for the welterweight title.