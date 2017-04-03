Bellator Hits Italy This Saturday, Middleweight Title up For Grabs

The Bellator MMA cage heads over to Italy this Saturday for a special presentation of Bellator 176.

In the main event, Rafael Carvalho looks to prove his first win over Melvin Manhoef was not a fluke and remain middleweight champion.

The main card airs during the afternoon from the Pala Alpitour, as action begins at 3 p.m. ET.

Carvalho walked away the winner last year when the two met, though many left feeling Manhoef should have claimed the title.