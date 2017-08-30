Bellator Inks Twin Brother of Tyrell Fortune, Unbeaten Tyree Fortune

While he doesn’t have the same kind of wrestling background as his brother, Tyree Fortune is unbeaten in MMA.

Bellator MMA has noticed, signing the light heavyweight to a contract.

Tyree Fortune (3-0) is the twin brother of Bellator heavyweight Tyrell Fortune. Prior to competing in MMA, Tyrell Fortune was a national champion at the NCAA Div. II level in wrestling.

“I can’t wait to get in there and show them what I do,” Tyree Fortune told MMAjunkie. “It’s a great payoff when you get something you’ve been looking for, and you actually see the fruit of your labor.”

Tyree Fortune, who went 13-2 as an amateur, trains with Gracie Barra Portland and has also competed at heavyweight in his career. A date for his debut with Bellator is unknown at this time.