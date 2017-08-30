Bellator Inks Twin Brother of Tyrell Fortune, Unbeaten Tyree Fortune

By
Dana Becker
-

While he doesn’t have the same kind of wrestling background as his brother, Tyree Fortune is unbeaten in MMA.

Bellator MMA has noticed, signing the light heavyweight to a contract.

Tyree Fortune (3-0) is the twin brother of Bellator heavyweight Tyrell Fortune. Prior to competing in MMA, Tyrell Fortune was a national champion at the NCAA Div. II level in wrestling.

“I can’t wait to get in there and show them what I do,” Tyree Fortune told MMAjunkie. “It’s a great payoff when you get something you’ve been looking for, and you actually see the fruit of your labor.”

Tyree Fortune, who went 13-2 as an amateur, trains with Gracie Barra Portland and has also competed at heavyweight in his career. A date for his debut with Bellator is unknown at this time.

