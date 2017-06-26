Bellator Inks Unbeaten Wrestling Standout Logan Storley

Bellator MMA has signed yet another standout former wrestler, as Logan Storley will make his promotional debut next month.

Storley has fought five times under the Legacy Fighting Alliance banner, which was formerly known as Resurrection Fighting Alliance. The 24-year-old is a perfect 5-0 in those fights.

According to a report by FloCombat, Storley will face Kemmyelle Haley at Bellator 181 on July 14.

Prior to embarking on his MMA run, Storley was a four-time All-American for the University of Minnesota at the NCAA Div. I level. His senior year, Storley went 31-7, giving him an overall record of 119-27 with the Gophers, which included a dozen falls, 29 major decisions and 18 technical fall victories.

As a prep wrestler, Storley was the 2009 Fargo freestyle national champion, was the 2011 Jr. Hodge award winner and won six state titles from his seventh grade through 12th grade year.