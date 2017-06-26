Bellator Inks Unbeaten Wrestling Standout Logan Storley

Bellator MMA has signed yet another standout former wrestler, as Logan Storley will make his promotional debut next month.
July 14th. #bellator pic.twitter.com/HvqdumQq7n
— Logan Storley (@storleystorm) June 26, 2017
Storley has fought five times under the Legacy Fighting Alliance banner, which was formerly known as Resurrection Fighting Alliance. The 24-year-old is a perfect 5-0 in those fights.
According to a report by FloCombat, Storley will face Kemmyelle Haley at Bellator 181 on July 14.
Prior to embarking on his MMA run, Storley was a four-time All-American for the University of Minnesota at the NCAA Div. I level. His senior year, Storley went 31-7, giving him an overall record of 119-27 with the Gophers, which included a dozen falls, 29 major decisions and 18 technical fall victories.
As a prep wrestler, Storley was the 2009 Fargo freestyle national champion, was the 2011 Jr. Hodge award winner and won six state titles from his seventh grade through 12th grade year.