Bellator Release Funny “The Legend of Fedor’s Sweater” Video

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Bellator’s video which is dedicated to Russian legend’s attire is narrated by Adam Carolla.

Ever-popular comedian Russell Peters and MMA legend Royce Gracie are among the stars in the video dedicated to the promotion’s video dedicated to the Fedor Emelianenko’s (and the MMA world’s) favourite striped sweater.

Many familiar faces attempt to explain the influence of the “The Last Emperor” and his wardrobe in a funny video which is obviously tongue in cheek.

A recent acquisition to the franchise’s roster, Fedor will square off against Matt Mitrione in the Bellator 172’s main event on Feb. 18 in San Jose, Calif.

All eyes will be on the headline event next week, as many tune in to watch yet another legend of MMA cross ranks to the Bellator ranks. Two legends in Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen fought last month in a disappointing main event at ‘170, and fans will be hoping for a better exhibition next time.

LATEST NEWS

video

Bellator Release Funny “The Legend of Fedor’s Sweater” Video

Adam Haynes -
0
Bellator's video which is dedicated to Russian legend's attire is narrated by Adam Carolla. Ever-popular comedian Russell Peters and MMA legend Royce Gracie are among the stars...
video

Video: Trevin Giles Remains Unbeaten at LFA 3 in Split Decision

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
When MMANews.com interviewed Trevin Giles last week, he said Ryan Spann would be his toughest opponent to date. He was right. Last night (Feb. 10)...
video

Joe Riggs: Former UFC Fighter is New Bareknuckle Boxing Champion

Adam Haynes -
0
Riggs is victorious in the Bare Knuckle Boxing championship in London, England. The American welterweight beat Wales' Christian "Fat Boy" Evans to take the title in...
video

UFC 208: Phillipe Nover Hilariously Shows Sensitive Side With Rick Glenn

Adam Haynes -
0
Nover and Glenn squared off at the UFC 208 staredowns on Friday night. Both men are scheduled to face off in the octagon in Brooklyn...

UFC 208 Resale Ticket Prices Pale in Comparison to UFC 205

Adam Haynes -
0
UFC 208 is the promotion's second venture into New York since the lifting of a ban on MMA last year. TicketIQ (a company which monitor online...