Bellator Release Funny “The Legend of Fedor’s Sweater” Video

Bellator’s video which is dedicated to Russian legend’s attire is narrated by Adam Carolla.

Ever-popular comedian Russell Peters and MMA legend Royce Gracie are among the stars in the video dedicated to the promotion’s video dedicated to the Fedor Emelianenko’s (and the MMA world’s) favourite striped sweater.

Many familiar faces attempt to explain the influence of the “The Last Emperor” and his wardrobe in a funny video which is obviously tongue in cheek.

A recent acquisition to the franchise’s roster, Fedor will square off against Matt Mitrione in the Bellator 172’s main event on Feb. 18 in San Jose, Calif.

All eyes will be on the headline event next week, as many tune in to watch yet another legend of MMA cross ranks to the Bellator ranks. Two legends in Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen fought last month in a disappointing main event at ‘170, and fans will be hoping for a better exhibition next time.