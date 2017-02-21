Bellator 179: Rory MacDonald Squares Off With Paul “Semtex” Daley

MacDonald will stand opposite Daley in the cage when he makes his Bellator debut in three months time in London on May 19

Former UFC welterweight challenger MacDonald meets another former UFC fighter in Paul Daley as the Bellator 179 main event on May 19 at SSE Arena in London. “The Red King” and “Semtex” went face to face on Tuesday at a conference in London, England before squaring off momentarily in front of the cameras, and Scott Coker, of course.

In what is perhaps Bellator’s biggest gain from its rival promotion, MacDonald enters a welterweight division bursting with talent. The Canadian, who was 9-4 in the UFC, is perhaps best known to fans of the promotion for what is regarded as one of the greatest fights witnessed in MMA: UFC 189’s bloody battle against Robbie Lawler in July 2015.

MacDonald has victories over Nate Diaz, B.J. Penn and Jake Ellenberger in the UFC, with notable losses to Lawler (twice) Carlos Condit and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

Daley’s 2017 kicked off in spectacular fashion with a sublime flying knee victory over Brennan Ward at Bellator 170. The popular Englishman will be hoping to reach forty career wins when he squares off against MacDonald in London in May.

Watch the video (courtesy of SB Nation) above.

