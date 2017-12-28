Bellator MMA, Jimmy Smith Part Ways Following Lengthy Run

Jimmy Smith, who has provided commentary for Bellator for several years along with helping put out countless video promos, is no longer with the MMA promotion.

Bellator, which is owned by Viacom and airs on the newly-rebranded Paramount Network in 2018, made the announcement in a press release.

“I am very grateful to the entire Bellator organization and fans for an amazing and unforgettable nine years,” Smith said in a prepared statement (thanks to MMAjunkie). “As I move on to the next phase in my career, I want to wish all of the fighters, producers, and Bellator staff the absolute best.”

Truly touched by the support from Bellator fighters and fans. Going to miss you all and know that honoring you is all I have ever strived to do. pic.twitter.com/rfx2q3dqK7 — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) December 28, 2017

Smith, who is a former fighter, worked with Sean Wheelock before Wheelock was ousted in favor of Sean Grande. Grande left earlier this year and was replaced by both Mike Goldberg and Mauro Ranallo.

Bellator has Chael Sonnen and Frank Mir on the active roster, with both fighters having previous MMA commentary experience.