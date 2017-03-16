Bellator MMA Snags Another Free Agent, Signs Lorenz Larkin

By
Jay Anderson
-
0
Lorenz Larkin
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The free agent frenzy (and mini-exodus from the UFC) continues, as top welterweight Lorenz Larkin has signed with the Scott Coker-led promotion. The Riverside Press Enterprise broke the news Thursday. Larkin is a native of Riverside, California.

Larkin (18–5 (1)), 30, was one of the biggest free agents on the market. 4-1 in his last five UFC fights, “The Monsoon” finished Neil Magny with elbows last August in his final octagon appearance. That was the last fight on his deal, though the promotion did attempt to re-sign him prior to the UFC 202 bout. Larkin would infamously refer to the offer as “a slap in the face.

After waiting out the UFC’s window of exclusivity, Larkin then officially became a free agent – but initially, it seemed as if Bellator was out of the running. An MMAJunkie report earlier this year suggested the two sides could not agree on the issue of salary. However, it seems fighter and promotion have finally found common ground.

This isn’t Larkin’s first go-round with a promotion run by Scott Coker, either. The fighter previously competed in Coker’s old outfit, Strikeforce. Coker reacted to the signing on Twitter:

According to the Riversider report, Larkin is expected to debut later this year. In response to the signing, the fighter stated

They can expect me to get in there and fight my ass off like I always do. I feel like I’m in a great time in my life. I have an organization and a city behind me and what else do I need?

LATEST NEWS

Makwan Amirkhani

Makwan Amirkhani: ‘The Only Fight I Will Take is if UFC Comes to Finland’

0
Makwan Amirkhani has just one immediate goal after his UFC Fight Night 107 bout. When he isn't busy knocking out burglars, Amirkhani is taking on...
Lorenz Larkin

Bellator MMA Snags Another Free Agent, Signs Lorenz Larkin

0
The free agent frenzy (and mini-exodus from the UFC) continues, as top welterweight Lorenz Larkin has signed with the Scott Coker-led promotion. The Riverside...
Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling vs. Augusto Mendes Set For UFC on FOX Event in Kansas City

0
Aljamain Sterling and Augusto Mendes will be sharing the Octagon next month. Sources have informed MMAFighting.com of the match-up set for UFC on FOX 24...
Justin Wren

Ep. 13: MMA News Podcast With Justin ‘The Big Pygmy’ Wren

0
The latest episode of the MMA News Podcast is here with special guest Justin Wren. Episode 13 is powered by Pony Keg Sports as always. Hosts Tim...
video

Zach Makovsky Believes the UFC Is Failing At Promoting Flyweights

0
According to former UFC flyweight competitor Zach Makovsky, who recently signed on with ACB (Absolute Championship Berkut) in Russia, the UFC has failed to...