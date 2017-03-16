Bellator MMA Snags Another Free Agent, Signs Lorenz Larkin

The free agent frenzy (and mini-exodus from the UFC) continues, as top welterweight Lorenz Larkin has signed with the Scott Coker-led promotion. The Riverside Press Enterprise broke the news Thursday. Larkin is a native of Riverside, California.

Larkin (18–5 (1)), 30, was one of the biggest free agents on the market. 4-1 in his last five UFC fights, “The Monsoon” finished Neil Magny with elbows last August in his final octagon appearance. That was the last fight on his deal, though the promotion did attempt to re-sign him prior to the UFC 202 bout. Larkin would infamously refer to the offer as “a slap in the face.”

After waiting out the UFC’s window of exclusivity, Larkin then officially became a free agent – but initially, it seemed as if Bellator was out of the running. An MMAJunkie report earlier this year suggested the two sides could not agree on the issue of salary. However, it seems fighter and promotion have finally found common ground.

This isn’t Larkin’s first go-round with a promotion run by Scott Coker, either. The fighter previously competed in Coker’s old outfit, Strikeforce. Coker reacted to the signing on Twitter:

According to the Riversider report, Larkin is expected to debut later this year. In response to the signing, the fighter stated