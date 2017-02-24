Bellator MMA Signs Reigning Legacy/RFA Unified Bantamweight Champion

Bellator MMA continues to beef up their active talent roster with the addition of a new Bantamweight prospect.
Guilherme Cruz of MMAFighting.com broke the news on Thursday that Bellator MMA has signed promising Brazilian competitor Leandro Higo to a multi-fight contract.
Higo (17-2) is the current Legacy Fighting Alliance 135-pound champion and a former veteran of The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil. He is currently riding a four-fight winning streak.
Unified RFA/Legacy Bantamweight champ @LeandroHigoMMA of Team #PitbullBros signs multi-fight contract! #BellatorNation pic.twitter.com/3aTujbdV3t
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) February 23, 2017